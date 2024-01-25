Ryan Garcia says Rolando Romero fight will happen on April 20: ‘There has been a lot of confusion’

Ryan Garcia says that despite “a lot of confusion,” he will be fighting Rolando “Rolly” Romero on April 20 on DAZN pay-per-view, with tickets and location to be announced “soon.”

“It’s time to enter battle once again,” Garcia wrote on social media. “I understand that there has been a lot of confusion but this fight is happening. I’m happy to announce this. Everyone is going to post this soon, don’t worry.”

Garcia included a fan art poster with his post on both X and Instagram.

Garcia, 25, had called out WBA 140 lb titleholder Romero, 28, following Garcia’s December win over Oscar Duarte.

Since then, the entire thing has been a mess.

Garcia (24-1, 20 KO) turned his attention to WBC titleholder Devin Haney shortly after, then swerved Haney to refocus on Romero (15-1, 13 KO).

Last week, Romero went on an expletive-laden rant against Garcia, Oscar De La Hoya, and DAZN, saying that he would instead defend his title on a Premier Boxing Champions card against Isaac Cruz.

Garcia’s “announcement” may be true, may not be, but it’s pretty clear that Ryan’s focus has been Romero for the last six weeks, even with the flirtation of fighting Haney instead.

This could again be nothing. Or it could all be a way to get early, free marketing for the fight, to hype up a beef before it’s even made official. Whatever it is, we’ll probably know soon enough.