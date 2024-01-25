 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘My patience has been tested’: Ryan Garcia claims he was lied to about Rolando Romero fight

While Ryan Garcia told the world he would be fighting Rolando Romero next, Romero would instead be set up to face Isaac Cruz.

By Wil Esco
/ new
Ryan Garcia says he’ll now be keeping his mouth shut until his next fight is official.
Ryan Garcia says he’ll now be keeping his mouth shut until his next fight is official.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Wil Esco is an assistant editor of Bad Left Hook and has been covering boxing for SB Nation since 2014.

Ryan Garcia obviously looks a bit foolish, with him most recently announcing to the world that he would be facing Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in his next outing. That was promptly proven to be rubbish, however, as Romero as been reportedly set for a fight against Isaac Cruz.

Garcia has been back-and-forth with a number of different potential opponents in recent months, and he claims that he’s not trying to fool the public, but rather it’s him who’s been deceived.

“Look I was informed the deal [with Romero] was finalizing and it would be announced in the coming days,” Garcia posted on X. “Obviously, that was a lie. My patience has been tested the last few weeks. I’m trying my best to be as honest and real as I can to you guys.

“I’ll be looking forward to announcing my next fight. I’m not going to say anything until it’s actually signed and delivered. I still look forward to putting on a big PPV for DAZN boxing. Have a blessed day.”

If this sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because Garcia also made the just about the exact same claim about a prospective fight with Manny Pacquiao a few years back. For now we’ll have to wait and see what next presents itself for Garcia.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook