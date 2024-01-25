‘My patience has been tested’: Ryan Garcia claims he was lied to about Rolando Romero fight

Ryan Garcia obviously looks a bit foolish, with him most recently announcing to the world that he would be facing Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in his next outing. That was promptly proven to be rubbish, however, as Romero as been reportedly set for a fight against Isaac Cruz.

Garcia has been back-and-forth with a number of different potential opponents in recent months, and he claims that he’s not trying to fool the public, but rather it’s him who’s been deceived.

“Look I was informed the deal [with Romero] was finalizing and it would be announced in the coming days,” Garcia posted on X. “Obviously, that was a lie. My patience has been tested the last few weeks. I’m trying my best to be as honest and real as I can to you guys.

“I’ll be looking forward to announcing my next fight. I’m not going to say anything until it’s actually signed and delivered. I still look forward to putting on a big PPV for DAZN boxing. Have a blessed day.”

If this sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because Garcia also made the just about the exact same claim about a prospective fight with Manny Pacquiao a few years back. For now we’ll have to wait and see what next presents itself for Garcia.