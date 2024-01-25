‘That’s the appetizer for Ryan’: Oscar De La Hoya happy Rolando Romero is fighting Isaac Cruz

Amid all the confusion and contradictory talk surrounding a supposed fight between Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero, which won’t in fact be happening next, Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya reacts to the recent announcement of Romero vs Cruz instead of Garcia.

De La Hoya on all the recent confusion surrounding a Ryan Garcia vs Rolando Romero fight, with Romero now facing Isaac Cruz after Garcia said he would be fighting Romero

“You know, fighters type happy when they’re Tweeting or whatever. I think Rollies fighting Cruz is a great appetizer for what’s to come for Ryan. But the winner of that fight can actually get into the sweepstakes, the Ryan sweepstakes. So, yeah, I’m glad actually they’re fighting because that’s the appetizer for Ryan.”

On if Garcia vs Romero was ever close to being finalized

“No. Nothing whatsoever. We talked to — Eric [Gomez] talked to Tom Brown I believe, made an offer, never heard back. So that’s the bottom line.”

On his beef with Romero in recent days

“That’s just brainwashing from their side. I don’t even think Rollies even knew what was going on. I obviously praise Rollies, I wished him all the best and now he’s going to be fighting Pitbull as an appetizer to the main course, and that’s Ryan Garcia.”