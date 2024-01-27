 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Crocker vs Felix: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Lewis Crocker faces Jose Felix in Belfast, plus more!

By Scott Christ
Lewis Crocker vs Jose Felix
Lewis Crocker faces Jose Felix in Belfast
Lewis Crocker returns to action today, headlining at home in Belfast, to face Jose Felix in a DAZN main event from Ulster Hall.

The unbeaten Crocker will take on a Mexican puncher who showed his danger last spring, when he tore through Gary Cully in Dublin.

Live updates, results, and highlights will start at 2 pm ET in the stream below. Join us!

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)

  • Lewis Crocker (18-0, 10 KO) vs Jose Felix (40-6-1, 31 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Cheavon Clarke (7-0, 5 KO) vs Tommy McCarthy (20-5, 10 KO), cruiserweights, 10 rounds
  • Paddy Donovan (12-0, 9 KO) vs William Andres Herrera (15-2, 6 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Conah Walker (12-2-1, 4 KO) vs Lloyd Germain (9-0, 1 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Giorgio Visioli (1-0, 1 KO) vs Samuel Pikire (4-2, 0 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 1:00 pm ET)

  • Kurt Walker (9-0, 1 KO) vs Darwing Martinez (8-17-2, 6 KO), super featherweights, 6 rounds
  • Leli Buttigieg (1-0, 1 KO) vs Artjom Spatar (4-4, 1 KO), middleweights, 4 rounds

