Crocker vs Felix: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Lewis Crocker returns to action today, headlining at home in Belfast, to face Jose Felix in a DAZN main event from Ulster Hall.

The unbeaten Crocker will take on a Mexican puncher who showed his danger last spring, when he tore through Gary Cully in Dublin.

Live updates, results, and highlights will start at 2 pm ET in the stream below. Join us!

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)

Lewis Crocker (18-0, 10 KO) vs Jose Felix (40-6-1, 31 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds

Cheavon Clarke (7-0, 5 KO) vs Tommy McCarthy (20-5, 10 KO), cruiserweights, 10 rounds

Paddy Donovan (12-0, 9 KO) vs William Andres Herrera (15-2, 6 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds

Conah Walker (12-2-1, 4 KO) vs Lloyd Germain (9-0, 1 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds

Giorgio Visioli (1-0, 1 KO) vs Samuel Pikire (4-2, 0 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 1:00 pm ET)