Munguia vs Ryder: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Jaime Munguia returns to action tonight to face John Ryder in a 12-round super middleweight main event from Phoenix, live on DAZN.
The unbeaten Munguia is coming off of a 2023 Fight of the Year-level clash with Sergiy Derevyanchenko, while Ryder was last seen in a losing effort against 168 lb top dog Canelo Alvarez.
Wil Esco will be on your live coverage tonight with results, round by round, and highlights in the stream below. Join us!
Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)
- Jaime Munguia (42-0, 33 KO) vs John Ryder (32-6, 18 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds
- Oscar Collazo (8-0, 6 KO) vs Reyneris Gutierrez (10-1, 2 KO), minimumweights, 12 rounds, for Collazo’s WBO title
- Darius Fulghum (9-0, 9 KO) vs Alantez Fox (28-5-1, 13 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
- Gabriela Fundora (12-0, 5 KO) vs Christina Cruz (6-0, 0 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds, for Fundora’s IBF title
- David Picasso (26-0-1, 15 KO) vs Erik Ruiz (17-9-1, 7 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds
Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 6:00 pm ET)
- Daniel Garcia (7-0, 5 KO) vs Daniel Lugo (4-1, 1 KO), super featherweights, 6 rounds
- Gregory Morales (15-1, 9 KO) vs Ronal Ron (14-4, 11 KO), super featherweights, 8 rounds
- Gael Cabrera (3-0, 2 KO) vs Miguel Ceballos (2-0, 2 KO), featherweights, 4 rounds
- Jonathan Canas (2-0, 2 KO) vs Kameeko Hall (0-3), lightweights, 4 rounds
Loading comments...