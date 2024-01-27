‘Never thought it would happen to me’: Coach Bullet talks split with Rolando Romero

Coach Bullet, aka Cromwell Gordon, speaks to Fight Hype about his professional break up with Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, who apparently will be going into his next fight against Isaac Cruz under new leadership. Gordon says after building up fighters, some end up showing their disloyalty, including Romero who he won’t be working with any longer.

“2024 is the year of changes for a lot of people and for me, myself...I made a decision to really, you know, stop dealing with certain fighters because of them not listening or them feeling like other people have more information for them that they need, even though, per se, Rolly, I built him from 0-0 to a world champion.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it. People get in your ear, you’re a champion now, they want to be in the corner, want to be next to you — I get it. But loyalty is everything, disloyalty is nothing. So from Rolly to Avious Griffin, I got him out of Chattanooga, Tennessee, brought him to the bricks and made him a contender.

“Conversation with him and he wants to go train with somebody for a month. I say ‘hey, go and stay.’ That’s the first sign of disloyalty, is when somebody tell a coach that make him into something, that they want to go train with somebody for a month or something like that. That is a slap in the face, so I told him kick rocks, he can go as well.

“I train these guys for free. Nobody does that. Your time is more valuable than money...so when we do get to a certain level in our careers, now you want to switch up on the person that was there for you, that put his jacket off his back, putting it for you to walk over a puddle of water, the person that will buy you a meal, the person that will give you a ride, the person who help you pay your bills.

“I’ve always seen in boxing, but I honestly never thought it would happen to me, because I give 150% of my heart, I share my knowledge with these guys. I’m giving these guys a PhD...good luck to their careers, just don’t be discrediting me because I did that.”