Jaime Munguia blasts out John Ryder in nine rounds: Full fight video highlights and results

Jaime Munguia handled business tonight in DAZN’s main event, stopping a game John Ryder in nine rounds, dropping him four time along the way, and making his case as a deserving candidate to face Canelo Alvarez.

Munguia came out and attacked early, just as you might expect out of a Munguia fight led by Freddie Roach. Munguia would showcase his offense prowess and power, combined with combination punching to drop Ryder in the second round. Munguia was pretty much cruising from that point on, dropping Ryder again in the fourth round, where the writing appeared to be on the wall.

But Ryder being the tough SOB that he is, he caught on to the timing of Munguia and used some veteran savvy to win a couple of the mid rounds against Munguia. But Ryder’s success would be short lived as he went into a disastrous ninth round where he would be dropped twice more before Ryder’s corner saw enough and threw in the towel at the 1:25 minute mark.

With the stoppage win Munguia (43-0, 34 KO) managed to do to Ryder what Canelo Alvarez was unable, and in the post-fight interview he mentioned that a fight against Canelo would be a great honor to come next.

Highlights

Undercard Results

Oscar Collazo TKO-3 Reyneris Gutierrez. Oscar Collazo (9-0, 7 KO) cleaned up tonight, swiftly breaking down and stopping Reyneris Gutierrez (10-2, 2 KO) in under three full rounds. Collazo boxed well coming forward and countering while moving, and clipped Guiterrez with some big shots that shook him up badly in the third, and Collazo followed up to force the referee stoppage before the round ended (2:37).

Darius Fulghum UD-10 Alantez Fox. After a fairly hot start to the evening on the undercard, this fight was a stark change in tone. Much of this fight ended up being sloppy fighting, holding, and wrestling, but for the few clean punches that were landing, most were coming from Darius Fulghum (10-0, 9 KO). Official scores were 95-95, 100-90, 98-92.

Gabriela Fundora TKO-10 Christina Cruz. A good fight between a game Cruz (6-1, 0 KO) who gave Fundora (13-0, 6 KO) just about all he could handle over the first half of the fight with intelligent boxing. Fundora, however, would gain momentum by the mid-point and more or less took control of the fight from there. Then in the 10th round Fundora caught Cruz with a shot that caused her to cover up and turn away, and the referee called the fight off despite Cruz contending she wasn’t giving up on the fight when it ended at the 0:59 mark.

David Picasso (27-0-1, 15 KO) UD-10 Erik Ruiz (17-10-1, 7 KO). David Picasso got off to a great start, showcasing his overwhelming offense, but had to overcome adversity after seemingly suffering a rib injury about halfway through that hampered his efforts. Ruiz would put Picasso in a couple of sticky situations late with some body shots, but was otherwise outpointed over the distance. Official scores were 99-91, 98-92, 98-92.