‘What do I have to do to get a decision?’: Mikaela Mayer frustrated by losses in UK

Mikaela Mayer has now lost her last two high profile bouts, both of which are disputed decisions that took place in the United Kingdom, and she tells Sky Sports that she questions how much she wants to continue fighting over there as she believes things would’ve been different otherwise.

“What do I have to do to get a decision?” Mayer, convinced she deserved victory, lamented. “It makes us all want to protect ourselves, protect our career. If I had protected myself a little bit more I wouldn’t be in this position,” she told Sky Sports. “The only two losses on my record are here and in London.”

Mayer would go on to say that she wants to be the kind of fighter who’s willing to go anywhere to fight the best, but these recent results have been discouraging and make her question that approach.

In the meanwhile Mayer hopes that Natasha Jonas will have the pride and decency to grant her a rematch and not seek to fight someone else.