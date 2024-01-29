 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘What do I have to do to get a decision?’: Mikaela Mayer frustrated by losses in UK

Mikaela Mayer says both of her disputed losses came in the UK, and she doesn’t believe she’d be in the position if she played her career more safely.

By Wil Esco
/ new
Mikaela Mayer strongly believes she deserved a win over Natasha Jonas.
Mikaela Mayer strongly believes she deserved a win over Natasha Jonas.
Photo by James Chance/Getty Images
Wil Esco is an assistant editor of Bad Left Hook and has been covering boxing for SB Nation since 2014.

Mikaela Mayer has now lost her last two high profile bouts, both of which are disputed decisions that took place in the United Kingdom, and she tells Sky Sports that she questions how much she wants to continue fighting over there as she believes things would’ve been different otherwise.

“What do I have to do to get a decision?” Mayer, convinced she deserved victory, lamented. “It makes us all want to protect ourselves, protect our career. If I had protected myself a little bit more I wouldn’t be in this position,” she told Sky Sports. “The only two losses on my record are here and in London.”

Mayer would go on to say that she wants to be the kind of fighter who’s willing to go anywhere to fight the best, but these recent results have been discouraging and make her question that approach.

In the meanwhile Mayer hopes that Natasha Jonas will have the pride and decency to grant her a rematch and not seek to fight someone else.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook