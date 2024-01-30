‘Retiring and conspiring going on in boxing’: Bill Haney talks Shakur Stevenson, Ryan Garcia, and Floyd Mayweather

Trainer Bill Haney went on stream to talk about potentially rekindling a fight between Ryan Garcia and his son Devin, while point out some shady business that’s been going on in the background of boxing lately. Check out some excerpts of what he had to say below.

“I don’t whether to call him Crying Ryan, Lying Ryan, or ‘is he on top of his game now’ Ryan,’ Bill Haney said. “You say you’re going to make me throw in the towel or me do this or me do that...now if you are serious, and you are going to sign to the fight, we’ll talk about it. We gonna talk about it.

“As far as the retiring and the conspiring going on in boxing...we got a recent retirement or is it a publicity stunt with the Stevenson team?...Now I hear there might’ve been some conspiring going on with the infamous, mysterious run in the middle of the night with Ryan Garcia and ‘TBE’ Floyd Mayweather.

“So Ryan comes out and says Floyd told him not to do it, and every time not to do the fight between Devin and Ryan, right...So am I lying? It’s the Devin Haney era. Everybody and they momma trying to stop this shit. Did I lie about something?!...I say they say everything but ‘let’s fight.’

“I don’t know what he was doing running with him in the first place. If you got Tank and you got Rolly and you’re running with (Garcia), and then the man comes out and says mysteriously that the (Haney) fight ain’t happening, and then put up the poster and said ‘the biggest fight in boxing,’ mentioned three fighters that sell and Devin wasn’t one of them.”