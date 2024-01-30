 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jaime Munguia targets Canelo, Buatsi vs Azeez preview, more: Boxing podcast for January 30, 2024

Jaime Munguia says he wants Canelo Alvarez next, plus more from this week in boxing!

By Scott Christ and John Hansen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jaime Munguia
Jaime Munguia says he wants Canelo Alvarez next
Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

It’s another week, and here we are!

  • First Half: Joshua Buatsi faces Dan Azeez and more this week, including a good-looking ProBox card and a hilarious-looking Conor Benn card!
  • Intermission: John Hansen presents Neighbors 2. Not the movie.
  • Second Half: How does Jaime Munguia stack up against Canelo and the other top dogs at 168 now that he’s won impressively against two credible opponents? PLUS: John Ryder’s limited career prospects, Oscar Collazo and the new era at 105, and more! ALSO: Belfast Caleb Plant Cosplay, Teraji vs Canizales, and more from Ryan Garcia, PBC’s first Prime PPV is official, and more again, too, also!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook