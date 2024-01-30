Jaime Munguia targets Canelo, Buatsi vs Azeez preview, more: Boxing podcast for January 30, 2024

It’s another week, and here we are!
- First Half: Joshua Buatsi faces Dan Azeez and more this week, including a good-looking ProBox card and a hilarious-looking Conor Benn card!
- Intermission: John Hansen presents Neighbors 2. Not the movie.
- Second Half: How does Jaime Munguia stack up against Canelo and the other top dogs at 168 now that he’s won impressively against two credible opponents? PLUS: John Ryder’s limited career prospects, Oscar Collazo and the new era at 105, and more! ALSO: Belfast Caleb Plant Cosplay, Teraji vs Canizales, and more from Ryan Garcia, PBC’s first Prime PPV is official, and more again, too, also!
If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano
