‘This fight rejuvenates my career’: George Kambosos talks legacy fight with Vasiliy Lomachenko

For the official public announcement of the upcoming lightweight fight between Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos on May 11, both fighters appeared for an opening press conference where they spoke about the impending battle.

“Vasiliy Lomachenko is a guy that we have looked at for a very long time, a guy that I’ve been watching from a young kid,” Kambosos said. “This guy is a legend, the respect we have for him is huge...to have this official now, it is extrondinary. I’m very motivated for this fight, I’m very excited, but most we’re very excited to bring this big event — another megafight that Kambosos brings to Australia.

“This fight rejuvenates my career. This gives me my redemption. Yes, I’ve been in the big fights, I’ve fought the best. I’ve won the big fights, I’ve lost the big fights. But for me this is legacy, this is not about anything else.”

Soon after Lomachenko was asked about his thoughts on the fight.

“It’s a next chance to be a world champion again, and I never been in Australia. I always want to be and this is a good chance.

“Right now my goal to be world champion again and after I can start thinking about undisputed again.”

Check out the full kick off press conference in the video link above.