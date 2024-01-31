‘They blew their chance’: Rolando Romero talks about fighting Isaac Cruz instead of Ryan Garcia

Rolando Romero and Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe took some time to chat with boxing media about their upcoming fight against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, and what happened with the whole Ryan Garcia situation. Check out some of what they had to say below.

Ellerbe on how a Romero vs Cruz fight came together where a Ryan Garcia fight fell apart

“Well, he got a shitty offer from that other situation [Golden Boy], so this is actually the better fight. Timing is everything and it’s all about Rolly defending his title in a huge fight, first fight on Amazon Prime. Can’t wait to see him knock Pitbull out.”

Romero on his recent split with Coach Bullet

“I didn’t change trainers. I went back to my original trainer which was Salas. All my success, me getting signed to Mayweather Promotions and all that stuff, that’s all work from Salas — Salas and my father. So I went back to my original trainer. That’s all that happened.”

Romero on Garcia saying he passed up their fight to make significantly less against Cruz

“I’m going to tell you like this: the only time Ryan ever made money is when he fought over here on PBC with Al Haymon. It’s like what Drake said, “Al Haymon checks off all of my events.’ Al Haymon gave me a way better deal, that’s all I’ll say.

“Nobody cares about (Garcia), they blew their chance.”

Romero on if he has to get off to a faster start against Cruz than he did against Barroso

“I’m gonna go at him, he’s gonna go at me, and we’re gonna bang it out...We’re gonna do it just like they do in Mexico; one punch for me, one punch for you.”