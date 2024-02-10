Sheeraz vs Williams: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Hamzah Sheeraz will face Liam Williams in a middleweight main event today from London’s Copper Box, as the rising contender looks to stay unbeaten and score a career-best win to date.
The card is topped by two Commonwealth title fights, Anthony Yarde returns, and a bit more!
ESPN+ will have the live stream in the United States starting from 2 pm ET, with TNT Sports airing the show in the United Kingdom at 7 pm GMT. We’ll have live updates, highlights, and results in the stream below:
Main Card (ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET)
- Hamzah Sheeraz (18-0, 14 KO) vs Liam Williams (25-4-1, 20 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds, for Sheeraz’s Commonwealth title
- Sam Noakes (12-0, 12 KO) vs Lewis Sylvester (13-0, 4 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds, for Noakes’ Commonwealth title
- Masood Abdullah (9-0, 6 KO) vs Qais Ashfaq (12-2, 5 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds
- Anthony Yarde (24-3, 23 KO) vs Marko Nikolic (32-3, 12 KO), light heavyweights, 10 rounds
- Karol Itauma (11-1, 7 KO) vs Eros Seghetti (10-0-1, 2 KO), light heavyweights, 8 rounds
