Foster vs Nova, Curiel vs Nontshinga 2, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for February 14-17, 2024

It’s time! Tyson Fury faces Olek —oops. OK, so we don’t have the undisputed world heavyweight championship fight. Who needs it?! ... Oh, I’m hearing everyone needs it. Well.

On DAZN, Adrian Curiel and Sivenathi Nontshinga rematch for Curiel’s IBF 108 lb title, while over on ESPN, O’Shaquie Foster defends his WBC title at 130 lbs against Abraham Nova, who will surely have his ridiculous mascot.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

ESPN+ and Social Media, Noon ET, Foster vs Nova press conference.

Thursday, Feb. 15

ESPN+ and Social Media, 1:00 pm ET, Foster vs Nova weigh-in.

DAZN, 9:00 pm ET, Joseph Diaz Jr vs Jesus Perez. Pretty standard Thursday Golden Boy card, only Diaz isn’t a prospect. Eric Tudor is also scheduled, and unbeaten Jorge Chavez will face Diuhl Olguin, who may be 16-34-7 but has a history of being a pain in the hindquarters against a great many “prospects.” BLH will have live updates and results.

TrillerTV+, 10:00 pm ET, Fight Club OC.

Friday, Feb. 16

ESPN+, 5:15 pm ET, Foster vs Nova prelims. Tiger Johnson, Guido Vianello, Ofacio Falcon, Euri Cedeno, and more on the prelims.

TrillerTV PPV, 6:00 pm ET, Victor Hernandez vs Jose Garcia.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Adrian Curiel vs Sivenathi Nontshinga 2. Curiel gets home field for his rematch with Nontshinga, a little under three months since stopping Nontshinga to take the IBF 108 lb title in Monte Carlo, which was an upset at the time. It’s Matchroom in Mexico so it’s not exactly a hugely stacked card, but Mauricio Lara is back and now at 130 against Daniel Lugo. BLH will have live updates and results.

ESPN and ESPN+, 9:00 pm ET, O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova. Foster makes his Top Rank debut and defends his WBC 130 lb title against Nova, who has won two straight since getting cracked by Robeisy Ramirez a couple years ago. (It doesn’t seem that long ago to me at all, but it was 20 months ago.) He’s won two in a row at 130, but Foster is on a really strong run right now. Still, not unimaginable that we get an upset. Andres Cortes faces Bryan Chevalier and I’d bet on Bruce Carrington vs Bernard Angelo Torres on the main card, too. BLH will have live updates and results.

TrillerTV+, 9:00 pm ET, BKFC Prospect Manassas - Stanislav Grosu vs Brandon Shavers.

Saturday, Feb. 17

PPV, 7:30 pm ET, Redneck Brawl 5. It’s $22.99 and can be purchased at RedneckBrawl.TV.