Subriel Matias signs multi-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing

IBF super lightweight champion Subriel Matias has officially joined forces with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, which announced a “multi-fight co-promotional deal” alongside original promoter Fresh Productions.

I am very excited about the deal we’ve reached with Matchroom,” said Matias. I can’t wait to show DAZN, Matchroom, all the big names out there and the world why this deal was made: because I am the best 140 pounder on the planet. And I will show this in front of my people, which makes me immensely happy. I promise to keep working hard to give the fans what they are looking for. This is all-out wars until one of the two opponents breaks up. I do not run. It is not my fighting style, and it is not in my DNA. This will not change now in any way. Whoever they put in front of me, I will destroy.

“I thank my promoters, Matchroom and Fresh Productions, for this opportunity. I am excited to be in the Matchroom team. I will not let you down. To my people in Puerto Rico, I will see you soon. And we will have a glorious boxing night.”

The press release promises an announcement on Matias’ (20-1, 20 KO) next defense “soon.” News broke last week that Matias was in the process of finalizing a summer showdown with Liam Paro in his native Puerto Rico, which today’s news lends credence to.

There’s a lot to like about this partnership, which opens the door for a number of intriguing matchups. The winner of Devin Haney’s April 20th defense against Ryan Garcia is obviously the most appealing, but there’s also Paro, Jack Catterall, Regis Prograis, and top contender Richardson Hitchins to consider. Matias won’t be starved for opponents anytime soon, and as someone who greatly enjoys watching him wreck shop, I’m very much on board.