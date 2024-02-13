‘I’ve grown past him’: Devin Haney says he’s improved more than Ryan Garcia since their amateur days

As Devin Haney heads into his big fight with Ryan Garcia in April, he talks to DAZN about the matchup, what this fight means for his career, and his prediction for the fight. Check out some of what Haney had to say below.

Haney on what he remembers of Garcia from their six amateur matchups

“Ryan has always been a good fighter since we were kids but I feel like over time I’ve grown past him, got a lot better, where Ryan kind of stayed the same. And that’s for me to show on April 20.”

On Garcia saying he’s praying Bill Haney throws in the towel in time to save him

“Well listen, Henry, his dad, is going to be there too so we’ll see who stops it. I think his dad will be the one throwing in the towel and stopping the fight.”

On being in another marquee fight

“That’s what it’s all about. After the last fight I said I’ve done the legacy fights, I got the belts, I’m in the history books forever. But now it’s about making the biggest fights happen for the most amount of money and make big events. And here we are, arguably the biggest fight in 2024 — I think the biggest fight. It’s going to be a mega event.”

On what a win over Garcia does for his career

“It’s going to catapult me. It’s going to prove I am the new face of boxing, I am the man, and I’m a huge draw.”

On how he sees the fight ending

“We’ve seen Ryan quit before and I think this won’t be anything different. Once you have that quit in you, it’s installed in you, you know how to do it, and I think he’ll quit on April 20.”