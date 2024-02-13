 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Haney vs Garcia official, Teofimo and the 140 landscape, more: Boxing podcast for February 13, 2024

It’s a big time for the super lightweight division with star fighters and titleholders aligning or maybe aligning!

By Scott Christ and John Hansen
It’s another week, and while it’s not the week we were hoping, we do have a podcast for you all the same!

  • First Half: Super Bowl! Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame! Girl Scout cookie hard sell! Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia official, Teofimo Lopez and Subriel Matias, and the state of 140 right now!
  • Intermission: Improv? More like improve.
  • Second Half: No Fury vs Usyk this week! Sorry, that was kinda supposed to be the big thing! Instead, we get into Friday’s competing main events on ESPN and DAZN, plus John yells about “Redneck Brawl” a little.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano

