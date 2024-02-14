Alen Babic and Callum Simpson join Wardley vs Clarke on March 31st

The undercard is starting to take shape for Boxxer’s March 31st Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke show in London. Alongside the previously revealed grudge match between Florian Marku and Chris Kongo, The O2 will host the return of Alen Babic and the latest from unbeaten super middleweight Callum Simpson.

Balls-to-the-wall berserking made Babic (11-1, 10 KO) a fan favorite as he smashed his way through lower-end heavyweights on various UK shows. His efforts ultimately earned him a vacant bridgerweight “title shot” against undefeated Polish slugger Lukasz Rozanski last April, but the step up proved too significant, resulting in a 2:10 mauling in hostile territory.

This marks his first appearance since and features a much less daunting rival in Steve Robinson (6-2, 4 KO), your standard-issue regional big man. Not compelling stuff, but I’m not going to turn down a chance to see “The Savage” back in action. Not being championship material doesn’t make him not worth watching.

Per the press release, 27-year-old Simpson (13-0, 9 KO) is next in line for a crack at Zak Chelli’s British title, so I assume whoever steps n for serial pullout merchant TVA won’t pose a threat to that.

Said press release also promises “more major undercard announcements coming soon.”