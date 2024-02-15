Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz will return to the ring tonight, facing Jesus Perez in a Golden Boy Fight Night main event on DAZN.

Diaz, 31, will be looking to win his second straight after a three-fight losing skid between 2021-23. Perez, 26, has lost three of his last four, and is 3-5 in his last eight. Flyweight contender Ricardo Sandoval returns in the co-feature against Jayson Mama.

Live coverage starts at 9 pm ET on DAZN, and we’ll be here to chat down in the comments, with highlights, updates, and results in the stream below:

Main Card (DAZN, 9:00 pm ET)