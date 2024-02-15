 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

JoJo Diaz returns to the ring tonight on Golden Boy Fight Night.

By Scott Christ
Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez
Joseph Diaz Jr returns to action tonight
Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Joseph “JoJo” Diaz will return to the ring tonight, facing Jesus Perez in a Golden Boy Fight Night main event on DAZN.

Diaz, 31, will be looking to win his second straight after a three-fight losing skid between 2021-23. Perez, 26, has lost three of his last four, and is 3-5 in his last eight. Flyweight contender Ricardo Sandoval returns in the co-feature against Jayson Mama.

Live coverage starts at 9 pm ET on DAZN, and we’ll be here to chat down in the comments, with highlights, updates, and results in the stream below:

Main Card (DAZN, 9:00 pm ET)

  • Joseph Diaz (33-4-1, 15 KO) vs Jesus Perez (24-5, 18 KO), super lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Ricardo Sandoval (23-2, 16 KO) vs Jayson Mama (19-1, 10 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds
  • Eric Tudor (9-1, 6 KO) vs Luis Ramos (6-2-1, 6 KO), super welterweights, 8 rounds
  • Jorge Chavez (9-0, 7 KO) vs Diuhl Olguin (16-34-7, 10 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds

