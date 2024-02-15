Arsen Goulamirian vs Zurdo Ramirez set for March 30th in LA

It looks as though DAZN will counter-program PBC’s inaugural Prime Video PPV on March 30th, as WBA champion Arsen Goulamirian revealed on Instagram yesterday that he’d signed to face Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez in Los Angeles.

Goulamirian (27-0, 19 KO) is, to the best of my knowledge, boxing’s least-active champion. He’s fought just once in the last four years, beating the undefeated Aleksei Egorov by unanimous decision in 2022. To be fair, this is not entirely his fault; one particularly bizarre incident last year saw him sign on to face Tommy McCarthy in September, only for the broadcast partner to entirely axe boxing from its programming.

Regardless of the circumstances, he’ll be the underdog against Ramirez (45-1, 30 KO), who looked sharp in last October’s cruiserweight debut against Joe Smith Jr.

After a lull that I will blame entirely on Lawrence Okolie, it’s nice to see the division picking up steam again. Between this, Jai Opetaia’s rematch with Mairis Briedis, and Chris Billam-Smith’s rematch with RIchard Riakporhe, we’re in for some good times over the next few months.