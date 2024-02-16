 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Curiel vs Nontshinga 2: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Adrian Curiel and Sivenathi Nontshinga meet again for the IBF title in Oaxaca.

By Scott Christ and John Hansen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Adrian Curiel and Sivenathi Nontshinga
Adrian Curiel and Sivenathi Nontshinga meet again for the IBF title
Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Adrian Curiel upset Sivenathi Nontshinga last November to win the IBF 108 lb title, and the two meet again tonight on DAZN, this time with Curiel having home field in Oaxaca, Mexico.

The rematch headlines a Matchroom card, which also features the return of former featherweight titlist Mauricio Lara, moving up to 130 lbs to face Daniel Lugo.

John Hansen will have your coverage this evening, including round by round for the top two fights, plus highlights, results, and more updates in the stream below:

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)

* We’re not totally certain what will air, so here’s the full rundown

  • Adrian Curiel (24-4-1, 5 KO) vs Sivenathi Nontshinga (12-1, 9 KO), rematch, junior flyweights, 12 rounds, for Curiel’s IBF title
  • Mauricio Lara (26-3-1, 19 KO) vs Daniel Lugo (27-2, 18 KO), super featherweights, 10 rounds
  • Arturo Popoca (12-0-1, 8 KO) vs Ernesto Garcia (11-3, 10 KO), super bantamweights, 10 rounds
  • Sergio Chirino Sanchez (21-1, 12 KO) vs Dennis Contreras (24-13-1, 22 KO), super bantamweights, 10 rounds
  • Brayan Rivera (11-6, 9 KO) vs Jonathan Rojas (9-2-1, 3 KO), super bantamweights, 10 rounds
  • Julio Porras (9-0, 7 KO) vs Aaron Rocha (10-2-1, 6 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Criztec Bazaldua (3-0, 1 KO) vs Alejandro Castillo (1-0-1, 0 KO), super lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Federico Pacheco Jr (5-0, 4 KO) vs Jose Mario Tamez (4-2, 1 KO), heavyweights, 4 rounds

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook