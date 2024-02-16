Curiel vs Nontshinga 2: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Adrian Curiel upset Sivenathi Nontshinga last November to win the IBF 108 lb title, and the two meet again tonight on DAZN, this time with Curiel having home field in Oaxaca, Mexico.

The rematch headlines a Matchroom card, which also features the return of former featherweight titlist Mauricio Lara, moving up to 130 lbs to face Daniel Lugo.

John Hansen will have your coverage this evening, including round by round for the top two fights, plus highlights, results, and more updates in the stream below:

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)

* We’re not totally certain what will air, so here’s the full rundown