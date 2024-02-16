 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Foster vs Nova: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

O’Shaquie Foster faces Abraham Nova for the WBC title tonight on ESPN.

By Scott Christ
O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova
Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc
Scott Christ is the managing editor of Bad Left Hook and has been covering boxing for SB Nation since 2006.

O’Shaquie Foster makes his Top Rank debut and defends his WBC super featherweight title tonight, facing Abraham Nova in a main event on ESPN and ESPN+.

The undercard could also feature the winner of the main event’s next challenger, with Andres Cortes meeting Bryan Chevalier in the chief support, also at super featherweight.

Live coverage will start at 9 pm ET and we’ll have highlights, results, and updates in the stream below:

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 9:00 pm ET)

  • O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 12 KO) vs Abraham Nova (23-1, 16 KO), super featherweights, 12 rounds, for Foster’s WBC title
  • Andres Cortes (20-0, 11 KO) vs Bryan Chevalier (20-1-1, 16 KO), super featherweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (ESPN+, 5:10 pm ET)

  • Bruce Carrington (10-0, 6 KO) vs Bernard Torres (18-1, 8 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds
  • Guido Vianello (11-1-1, 9 KO) vs Moses Johnson (11-1-2, 8 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds
  • Isaah Flaherty (6-0, 3 KO) vs Julien Baptiste (6-3, 3 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds
  • Ofacio Falcon (10-0, 6 KO) vs Edward Ceballos (11-4-1, 6 KO), super featherweights, 6 rounds
  • Tiger Johnson (11-0, 5 KO) vs Paulo Cesar Galdino (13-7-2, 9 KO), super lightweights, 8 rounds
  • Euri Cedeno (7-0-1, 6 KO) vs Antonio Todd (16-9, 9 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Arnold Gonzalez (13-0, 6 KO) vs Charles Stanford (7-4, 4 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds

