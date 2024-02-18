How to watch Berlanga vs McCrory, Santiago vs Nakatani, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for February 20-24, 2024

Highlights!

Another fairly soft week, in all honesty, but there is a schedule out there!

The clear biggest and best card of the week comes Saturday in Japan, with ESPN+ airing the world title tripleheader in the United States! Junto Nakatani goes for a world title in a third division against Alexandro Santiago , plus more!

goes for a world title in a third division against , plus more! Edgar Berlanga is your Saturday night headliner against Padraig McCrory on DAZN!

Tuesday, February 20

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Ardreal Holmes Jr vs Marlon Harrington.

Thursday, February 22

DAZN and Social Media, 1:00 pm ET, Berlanga vs McCrory press conference.

Friday, February 23

DAZN and Social Media, 1:00 pm ET, Berlanga vs McCrory weigh-in.

UFC Fight Pass, 9:00 pm ET, Gor Yeritsan vs Quinton Randall.

Saturday, February 24

ESPN+, 4:00 am ET, Takuma Inoue vs Jerwin Ancajas. Three world title fights on this show, and the best of them is probably Alexandro Santiago vs Junto Nakatani for Santiago’s WBC bantamweight belt. ESPN+ are listing Inoue vs Ancajas — for Inoue’s WBA bantamweight title — as the main event. And the show also has Kosei Tanaka vs Christian Bacasegua for the vacant WBO super flyweight title. Good card, man, and it’s a rare Saturday show from Japan so more of you SHOULD be able to tune in live, even though it’s a crazy hour for Americans. BLH will have live updates.

DAZN and Social Media, 6:00 pm ET, Berlanga vs McCory prelims.

ACC Network, 7:00 pm ET, Notre Dame Bengal Bouts. This isn’t really anything important but it’s a Notre Dame tradition. Notre Dame Subway fought in these years ago.

TrillerTV PPV, 7:00 pm ET, UP Boxing Series.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory. You can really see that Matchroom are getting Berlanga the massive fights that Top Rank didn’t think he was ready for. I mean, Jason Quigley and now Padraig McCrory? We’re talking blockbusters, folks! This is a good matchup, though — two guys who are unbeaten and want to climb the ladder but still have doubters and skeptics and haven’t proven it in big fights yet. McCrory is 35 so it’s kinda now or never on his side. The card also features Andy Cruz returning to action, Shakhram Giyasov with another lousy matchup he should be beyond but welterweight is tragic if you aren’t with PBC, and more. BLH will have live updates.