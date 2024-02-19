‘That is my recommendation’: WBC president proposes more judges score Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight

Looking towards the undisputed heavyweight title unification match between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk on May 18, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman tells Sky Sports that he believes it would be a good idea to increase the number of ringside judges from three to five or six in an effort to avoid any scoring controversies for the momentous occasion.

“That is my recommendation. We will see,” he said. “Boxing is a sport in which change is very difficult to get. We’re purists, traditionalists, we don’t want changes. I will continue to make the proposal. Some like the idea, some of the people in the decision-making process. We will see.”

Sulaiman would continue by making a comparison to the WBC’s remote scoring system which is used to train and evaluate ring officials, saying that they’ve found that the more judges scoring a fight, the lesser the chance of a poor decision.

“You have two judges with a difficult fight and then one round can shift the whole result. But if you have more officials then the possibility of a wrong score goes to a minimum.”

So as Sulaiman highlights the Fury vs Usyk fight will be biggest fight in the last 25 years of boxing, he insists it’s important to do their very best to get things right. And in an effort to ensure that happens, he’ll also be pushing for video replay to be used during the fight.