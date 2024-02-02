Fury vs Usyk postponed: Tyson cut in sparring, fight off for now

UPDATE: Tyson Fury had the following to say in a statement:

“I am absolutely devastated after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such superb condition. I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed. I can only apologise to everyone affected including my own team, Team Usyk, the undercard fighters, partners, and fans as well well as our hosts and my friends in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Fury also shared a photo of the cut, which is indeed pretty nasty:

In addition, Usyk is reportedly discussing a fight with IBF mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic for the Feb. 17 date.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is off — for now, at least.

Multiple reporters and outlets have reported that Fury suffered a cut in sparring, and that he won’t face Usyk on Feb. 17 as had been planned. SI’s Chris Mannix got confirmation from Usyk’s manager, Egis Klimas, while ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez says the tentative plan for rescheduling is June, since that was probably your next question.

Fury (34-0-1, 24 KO) is slated to defend his WBC title in the fight with Usyk (21-0, 14 KO), who brings the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles to the undisputed championship clash.

Obviously, you all kind of know what this fight is and its significance and all that. This isn’t exactly welcome news, but there’s also not a ton more to be said about it.

So let’s just get down to what everyone’s really here for, why you clicked on this post, to jump in the comments and share whatever your conspiracy theory is for what’s really going on!