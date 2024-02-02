Frank Sanchez vs Agit Kabayel eliminator ordered by WBC

Frank Sanchez and Agit Kabayel have been ordered by the WBC to fight a heavyweight eliminator, according to Mike Coppinger of ESPN.com.

An order for a fight doesn’t mean one will actually happen, as either side is fully free to pass on it if they don’t want the fight, or can’t agree to terms, or a potential purse bid doesn’t produce an amount of money they want.

But it’s an intriguing potential matchup between two heavyweights who are on the fringe of the division’s upper tier.

Cuba’s Sanchez (24-0, 17 KO) has been sitting at about the same level for years now, and when you get him off the old FOX PBC broadcasts where commentary went above and beyond selling him as a mega-talent, his career momentum has really slowed.

Most recently, Sanchez stopped Junior Fa in the seventh round on Dec. 23 in Saudi Arabia.

Germany’s Kabayel (24-0, 16 KO) fought that same night, smashing Arslanbek Makhmudov inside of four rounds in one of the show’s more impressive performances. Also 31, Kabayel is a former European champion who has fought the vast majority of his bouts in his home country.

It would be a really good step for both guys and a chance to get in proper position for a heavyweight title fight in 2025.