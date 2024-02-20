 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canelo teases next fight, Shakur isn’t retired, more: Boxing podcast for February 20, 2024

It’s a short week, but we’ve got thoughts on Canelo’s potential next fight, Shakur’s non-retirement, some fights, and more!

By Scott Christ and John Hansen
/ new

Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez will likely fight again on May 4
Carlos Santiago/Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

It’s Tuesday, so it’s time for Prophets of Goom.

We had some connection issues during our recording this week that were beyond either of us, so you get what you get. You also get no “middle segment” this week because frankly I thought our middle segment absolutely stunk. We do one of these every week, the truth is some of them are going to be bad.

So here’s what you get: John watched rednecks brawl, we’ve got a world title tripleheader from Japan and Edgar Berlanga’s return coming this Saturday, Canelo is teasing his next foe, Shakur Stevenson has not retired to the surprise of all, O’Shaquie Foster retained and Sivenathi Nontshinga regained, and a bit more in there.

Thanks for listening!

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano

