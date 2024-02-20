It’s Tuesday, so it’s time for Prophets of Goom.

We had some connection issues during our recording this week that were beyond either of us, so you get what you get. You also get no “middle segment” this week because frankly I thought our middle segment absolutely stunk. We do one of these every week, the truth is some of them are going to be bad.

So here’s what you get: John watched rednecks brawl, we’ve got a world title tripleheader from Japan and Edgar Berlanga’s return coming this Saturday, Canelo is teasing his next foe, Shakur Stevenson has not retired to the surprise of all, O’Shaquie Foster retained and Sivenathi Nontshinga regained, and a bit more in there.

If the embeddable player doesn't show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano