Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia moves to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will now have their fight at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Oscar De La Hoya announced this evening.

The fight will still take place on April 20, but previous named site Las Vegas didn’t have a suitable venue available for the date, apparently, which you’d think someone might have looked into beforehand, but the fight is still on for the original date.

Haney (31-0, 15 KO) will be defending his WBC super lightweight title for the first time, having taken that belt off of Regis Prograis in a dominant performance on Dec. 9 in San Francisco.

Garcia (24-1, 20 KO) will be in his first world title fight, most recently beating Oscar Duarte on Dec. 2 in Houston, a bounce-back from his 2023 loss to Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Haney vs Garcia will likely be a DAZN pay-per-view, but the company has been getting a little skittish about announcing pay-per-views too far out, preferring to market early as “live worldwide on DAZN,” which will still be true even if it’s pay-per-view, and there’s a technicality in there because the fight will be on DAZN in most markets internationally, so they’re not lying or anything. This is very “boxing.”