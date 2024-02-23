‘I think that’s a brilliant move’: Eddie Hearn talks Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia being moved to New York

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn speaks on the upcoming junior welterweight fight between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia, which is now set to head towards the Barclays Center in Brooklyn after initially being targeted for Las Vegas. Here Hearn talks about the making of the bout and why he thinks it’ll serve the fight well, being held in New York.

Hearn on the ease of making Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia

“To be honest it was more Bill Haney in that position. We’re working — I don’t know what we are, a partner in the event — it’s in association with Matchroom but Bill was the one really that went out there and got the deal done with Oscar. He kept us in the loop throughout, we gave advice where necessary, but Oscar’s the lead promoter for the fight. Did the fight with Bill, with us, but really Bill did a great job in that fight.

“I spoke to Ryan Garcia numerous times in the negotiations for the fight. I have to take my hat off to him, to be honest with you. I know Ryan Garcia gets a lot of criticism but he is stepping up for all these fights. He messaged me first to say ‘I want to fight Devin.’ I didn’t believe him, and then he looked to fight Rolly. That didn’t happen and he came back and said ‘alright, let’s get this fight made.’

“And I didn’t think he’d do it, but he did do it. So massive respect to Ryan Garcia. He’s a real fighter. But Devin Haney in my opinion is a pound-for-pound great. I think he’s the future face of boxing if not on the way to being there already, and it’s the perfect fight for Devin Haney.

“Like, the career of Devin Haney has gone very well. He built himself with Matchroom and DAZN, took that short-term deal with ESPN to become undisputed, come back, beat Lomachenko, came back with up to move up and become a two-division world champion, and now lands one of the biggest fights in the sport. So Devin’s flying at the moment, but Ryan’s a real fighter. I think it’s a tremendous fight.”

On who wins Haney vs Garcia

“I mean, Devin wins the fight but Ryan’s dangerous. Actually, as a style matchup, Ryan’s actually got a pretty good style to take on Devin. He’s reactive, he can punch, technically sound. But Devin is so good in so many areas and I think up at 140 now he’s a different fighter.”

On Haney vs Garcia being moved from Las Vegas to New York

“I think that’s a brilliant move, taking it to Brooklyn, to the Barclays Center. We saw so many PBC fights there, some of which worked, some of which didn’t. But it’s a fantastic arena and New York is a huge catchment area for boxing.

“And when you got Canelo Alvarez potentially fighting May 4, two weeks later, why not go to another massive market for that fight...I expect (Haney vs Garcia) to sell out very quickly.”