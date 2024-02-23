Santiago vs Nakatani: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Three world title fights will come to us live today from Japan, with two in the bantamweight division and one at super flyweight, with the action streaming live on ESPN+ starting at 4 am ET.

Alexandro Santiago and Takuma Inoue will defend their WBC and WBA bantamweight titles, respectively, against Junto Nakatani and Jerwin Ancajas, also respectively, and the vacant WBO super flyweight title is on the line between Kosei Tanaka and Christian Bacasegua.

BLH will be here LIVE with updates, highlights, results, and more, all in the stream below.

Main Card (ESPN+, 4:00 am ET)

Note: ESPN+ are listing it as “Takuma Inoue vs Jerwin Ancajas,” but it does appear that Santiago vs Nakatani is the main event. So if you load up ESPN+ looking for the stream, yes, the Inoue vs Ancajas titled stream is the right one.