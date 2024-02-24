 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Berlanga vs McCrory: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory meet tonight in a DAZN main event from Orlando.

By Scott Christ and John Hansen
Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory
Undefeated super middleweights Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory will meet in a 12-round main event tonight from Orlando, headlining a Matchroom Boxing card on DAZN.

Berlanga, 26, and McCrory, 35, are both in “must-win” mode as far as being a serious contender at 168 lbs. The card also features the return of lightweight phenom Andy Cruz, plus two more bouts on the main card.

John Hansen will have your live coverage starting from 7 pm ET, with updates, highlights, and results in the stream below:

Main Card (DAZN, 7:00 pm ET)

  • Edgar Berlanga (21-0, 16 KO) vs Padraig McCrory (18-0, 9 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds
  • Andy Cruz (2-0, 1 KO) vs Brayan Zamarripa (14-2, 5 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Shakhram Giyasov (14-0, 9 KO) vs Pablo Cesar Cano (35-8-1, 25 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds
  • Antonio Vargas (17-1, 9 KO) vs Jonathan Rodriguez (17-1-1, 7 KO), bantamweights, 12 rounds

