Junto Nakatani and Kosei Tanaka win world titles, Takuma Inoue retains with KO: Highlights and results

It was a big night for three Japanese stars in Tokyo.

By Scott Christ
Junto Nakatani
Junto Nakatani won another world title in Tokyo
Junto Nakatani and Kosei Tanaka won world titles, while Takuma Inoue retained his in an impressive night of performances for the three Japanese stars in Tokyo.

Nakatani (27-0, 20 KO) made an emphatic move to the bantamweight division to win a world title in a third weight class, pretty well dominating and stopping Alexandro Santiago in the sixth round to win the WBC belt.

Nakatani, 26, keeps looking like a truly special fighter as his career rolls along, and he has a strong argument for a top 10 pound-for-pound ranking — for whatever that’s worth — and looks like clearly the world’s top bantamweight immediately upon arriving in the class.

Inoue scored a rare knockout, and it was a doozy, a brutal body shot that put Jerwin Ancajas down for the count in round nine, allowing Inoue to retain his WBA bantamweight title.

Inoue (19-1, 5 KO) and Ancajas (34-4-2, 23 KO) had put on a rugged, back-and-forth, and highly competitive fight to that point, but Inoue just landed a peach of a shot to the liver and closed things out in triumphant fashion.

Tanaka made some history, winning a world title in a fourth weight class by beating Christian “Rocky” Bacasegua for the vacant WBO super flyweight title.

Tanaka (20-1, 11 KO) had won world titles at 105, 108,and 112 prior to this, and had fallen short in his first bid for a world title at 115, but came through today with a clear victory on scores of 116-111, 117-110, and 119-108.

Bacasegua (22-5-2, 9 KO) gave this a strong effort, but was just a crucial bit out of his depth. Tanaka was credited with a knockdown in round eight after Bacasegua’s glove touched the canvas.

Bantamweight Riku Masuda bounced back from his first pro loss with a first round body shot knockout of tough veteran Jonas Sultan, who had never been stopped before. The 26-year-old Masuda is now 4-1 (4 KO), while the 32-year-old Sultan falls to 19-7 (11 KO).

