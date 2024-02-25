How to watch Serrano vs Meinke, Jake Paul, Haney vs Garcia press conferences, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Feb. 27-Mar. 2, 2024

Tuesday, Feb. 27

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Haney vs Garcia New York press conference.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET, Justin Pauldo vs Miguel Madueno. Did you know you can watch this stuff on “Freevee” through Prime, too? Well you can. Now you know, if you didn’t already.

Thursday, Feb. 29

DAZN and Social Media, Noon ET, Serrano vs Meinke weigh-in.

ESPN+, 1:00 pm ET, Kholmatov vs Ford press conference.

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Haney vs Garcia Los Angeles press conference.

Friday, Mar. 1

TrillerTV+, 6:30 am ET, Joel Lewis vs Bahtiyar Sonyol.

ESPN+, 1:00 pm ET, Kholmatov vs Ford weigh-in.

DAZN and Social Media, 6:00 pm ET, Serrano vs Meinke weigh-in. This show involves Jake Paul so they’ll actually weigh in in the morning away from any real cameras, then do a ceremonial thing later, which will be what this is.

Saturday, Mar. 2

DAZN and Social Media, 5:00 pm ET, Serrano vs Meinke prelims.

ESPN+, 5:00 pm ET, Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford. This is a world title doubleheader, both title bouts in the featherweight division. It’s also an ESPN+ exclusive. Kholmatov and Ford are fighting for the vacant WBA title, while Luis Alberto Lopez will defend his IBF belt against Reiya Abe. That’s the start time for the full card, so lots of undercard before the quasi-double main event, which I’d start checking for around 9 pm ET. BLH will have live updates and coverage.

DAZN, 7:00 pm ET, Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke. That’s the start time they’re listing now, anyway. Could be accurate! The MVP shows don’t tend to try going super late. Jake Paul is in the co-feature against a guy. Serrano is headlining and defending her three featherweight belts in Puerto Rico against Meinke. The show also features the pro boxing debut of Javon “Wanna” Walton, who is some sort of youthful celebrity, as I understand it, and does also have an actual boxing background, it’s not pure gimmick stuff. BLH will have live updates and coverage.

TrillerTV+, 7:30 pm ET, Alessi Promotions. The card features BoxRec No. 203-ranked welterweight Rashield Williams and 52-year-old Chevelle Hallback in separate bouts, plus more.

TrillerTV+, 9:00 pm ET, BKFC Prospect Canada.