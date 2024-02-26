Not exactly a great day for PBC. Following the recent official news that star Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez has split with outfit, it’s now being reported by ESPN’s Mike Coppinger that Terence Crawford is also out of the fold and a promotional free agent.

Following Crawford’s stoppage win over Spence last year in a deal with PBC, a contractual rematch has supposedly been in the works. Many months have since passed, however, and no formal arrangements for rematch have ever been announced. According to Coppinger, Spence opted to have cataract surgery last month — a decision that has now ultimately caused the time to expire on the rematch deal with Crawford.

So now Crawford appears to be free to pursue whatever fights he so chooses with no strings specifically attached to neither a promoter nor network. Crawford had been angling for a fight against Canelo, but Canelo hadn’t been very receptive to the idea as he believes there’s no real upside for him in that kind of matchup.

We’ll now have to wait and see where Crawford looks to go next, but there’s been a lot of speculation about a move up to 154 lbs.