‘He don’t have the skills, IQ, or heart’: Everything Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia said at New York press conference

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia went face-to-face in New York today, officially announcing their April 20 DAZN pay-per-view fight from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Former undisputed lightweight king Haney (31-0, 15 KO) will defend his WBC super lightweight title against Garcia (24-1, 20 KO), who will be in his first world title bout.

The two both expect to knock the other out and make a big statement in a fight that has become increasingly personal in the build.

“He knows he don’t have the skills, he don’t have the IQ, he don’t have the heart,” Haney said. “We’ve seen him quit. We’ve seen you take a knee, and it won’t be no different. When it gets hot, you quit.”

“He’s gonna get his ass whooped,” Garcia offered. “I’m not even gonna make him quit, I’m just gonna knock him the fuck out.”

Devin Haney

On why he thinks Garcia took the fight now: “I think that it makes sense. I’ve been wanting to fight Ryan for a long time. We can say he’s ‘eager’ to fight me, but we don’t know. If he goes on another jog with Floyd, he might pull out again, so we don’t know. We gotta see.”

On the grudge getting personal: “I heard some things that Ryan said about my religion, which me and Ryan talked about it before, and he said he didn’t say it. So I’m not gonna hold him to that. But it’s personal now. It’s bigger than boxing. We’ve been rivals since we were nine, 10 years old, so it’s time to seal the deal.”

“If he gets reckless, he will get caught like we’ve seen him get caught before.”

“Derrick [James] knows he don’t got no fuckin’ discipline.”

Ryan Garcia

On why he chose now to fight Haney: “I felt like he was picking up steam, he finally became, like, more of a draw and big potential for a great fight and a great event. Obviously, every time he fights it’s mid, it’s, like, whatever, but he did a little better [against Prograis], so I was, like, ‘Alright, let’s do it, let’s run it.’ This is just the perfect timing. It’s for the WBC belt, it’s at a healthy weight [at] 140, everything’s on the line. I think this is the right moment.”

On Haney hearing Ryan had disrespected his religion: “I’m not here to disrespect him like that, I don’t want to disrespect anybody’s religion. He knows I apologized to him, if I did say it — I didn’t, but he says I did. But I’m not even like that, bro.”

On retiring if Haney knocks him out in the first round: “I’ll give you my word.”

“I want to just mess around and knock him out with the right hand. I just want to do that. I hope that happens. How funny would it be if I knocked him out with the right hand after he [called me a one-trick pony]? That shit would be hilarious.”