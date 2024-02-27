‘I’m on my vengeance arc’: Ryan Garcia promises things will get ugly for Devin Haney during opening press conference

Today featured an official press conference for an upcoming junior welterweight fight between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia, which was pretty interesting in so much as they two sides still appear to be haggling over the date and venue of the fight.

That aspect would play it’s role during today’s press event, and things would once again get pretty heated when the pair would eventually face off at the end of the event. First, here’s some of what was said at the podium from both fighters.

Ryan Garcia

“First of all, I’m going to start this off on a serious note. I know you guys see the throne, you guys see me coming out like a king, but I just want to give glory to the King of Kings, Jesus Christ, who I live my life and let him lead me in everything I do. And second, shout out NYC.

“It’s just a big opportunity for me. When I first came in the game I just wanted to make a bunch of money and then I did that. But now I want to go for the the legacy, I want to go for the belts. Devin is in the way, I’m on my vengeance arc. I’m ready to get back in blood in everything. So I’m coming straight for his neck, I promise you that. It’s going to be ugly.”

Devin Haney

“First off, I want to thank Allah. Alhamdulillah. Without him none of this would happen. This is a great opportunity for me and my family, a great fight for the fans. We know that Ryan does not want the fight to be here (in NYC). Behind closed doors he’s tricking the people, he’s doing anything that he can to make the fight go to Vegas on a later date, but the fight needs to happen on April 20 at the Barclays here in New York. It’s going to be one hell of an event.

“And listen, we’ve seen Ryan quit before. We seen him take a knee before and quit, and on April 20th it won’t be no different. DAZN, they put the bounty up, on April 20th I’m capturing the bounty and we coming home with the victory.”

Haney on why things between Garcia and himself have gotten more personal as of late

“I heard some things that Ryan has said about my religion, which my and Ryan talked about before and Ryan said that he didn’t say. So I’m not going to hold him to that but at the end of the day it’s personal now and it’s bigger than boxing. We’ve been rivals since we were nine, ten years old and now it’s time to seal the deal when it counts for everything on April 20th.”

Garcia on why he believes he can beat Haney

“I mean, I could go all day long. I’m not going to get into that, he’s going to get his ass whooped and that’s it.”