‘Teofimo, Shakur, and then Tank’: Ryan Garcia names three fights he wants after Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia is currently heads towards a showdown with amateur rival Devin Haney.

By Wil Esco
Ryan Garcia says he’ll look towards other top fighters around his weight class after facing Devin Haney.
Wil Esco is an assistant editor of Bad Left Hook and has been covering boxing for SB Nation since 2014.

Following yesterday’s opening press conference for Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia, tentatively scheduled for April 20 in New York, Garcia spent some time fielding questions from media members about the fight and his outlook for beyond.

Garcia on how the atmosphere around this fight compares to when he fought Tank

“I think it’s just more pure. It’s just non-fabricated at all, this is authentic. It’s beef, it’s entertainment, but it’s real.”

On which fight date with Haney he prefers

“If it’s April 20th, it’s April 20th. But I said if I have an opportunity to fight May 4th in Vegas that’s a huge statement. Why wouldn’t I take that? But, again, they’re trying to make it seem like I’m trying to dodge the fight.”

On if he thinks Haney will be a more difficult fight than Tank

“No, I don’t think so because of how healthy I am and where I’m at and my trainer Derrick James. I don’t think it’ll be hard.”

On three fights he wants after Haney

“Teofimo, Shakur, and then Tank.”

On who he thinks wins Tank vs Frank Martin

“I’m gonna go with Frank because I’m going to be there every step of the way and put him on game like ‘this is what he likes to do, this is what he will do.’”

