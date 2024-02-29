‘Ryan’s wasting everybody’s time’: Devin Haney rips Garcia after ‘high as f—’ Instagram live video

There is increasing doubt over whether or not Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia are actually going to fight as planned on Apr. 20, and after Garcia said he was “high as fuck” during an Instagram live video last night, Haney has said he will not attend today’s planned press conference in Los Angeles.

Garcia, 25, was asked during the social media stream how training was going, which he said was “amazing,” then chuckled and said, “I’m laughing because I’m high as fuck,” before saying that he wants to fight UFC champ Sean O’Malley in MMA.

Haney, 25, clearly is starting to think he won’t be fighting Garcia:

I’m not going to that press conference tomorrow.. this dude Ryan wasting mine & everybody’s time foh — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) February 29, 2024

Haney had previously said that he thought Garcia was “drunk as a skunk” at their New York press conference on Tuesday.

Haney (31-0, 15 KO) is slated to defend his WBC super lightweight title against Garcia (24-1, 20 KO) at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, which is another part of the situation Garcia has recently not been in favor of, as the fight was previously planned for Las Vegas before being moved.