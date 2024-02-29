‘I box, smoke weed and drink, and I’m the best’: Ryan Garcia admits to indulging while in training camp for Devin Haney

In the midst of the latest drama surrounding the Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia fight, with the latest being Garcia admitting to be stoned during an Instagram live, Garcia fields questions from fans and admits that he’s been enjoying himself, so to speak, but says it’s no different from many other top athletes in the world.

“Bro, I know so many of the top athletes in the world, that they would do crazier shit than me and be the best in the world. I’m not a dry snitch so I won’t say nothing. At the end of the day I don’t do shit. I box, smoke weed and drink, and I’m the best,” Garcia said in reply to a fan question.

“At the end of the day you’ve got business, entertainment, and it’s all a show but this is the most truthful show in the world. I can fuck around but if I’m not training I’m going to get fucked up. The difference is I’m training everyday.”

Garcia and Haney have formally announced an April 20 fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but there’s also been some wavering in that regard from Garcia, who would prefer to have the fight in May in Las Vegas.