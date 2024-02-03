 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buatsi vs Azeez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Joshua Buatsi faces Dan Azeez today in London, plus more!

By Scott Christ
Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez
Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Scott Christ is the managing editor of Bad Left Hook and has been covering boxing for SB Nation since 2006.

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez square off today in London, with two domestic light heavyweight titles and a key spot in the division on the line.

The undefeated fighters were meant to meet late in 2023, but injury postponed the bout, and we’ve got it today from OVO Arena Wembley. On the undercard, Adam Azim returns to defend his light heavyweight title, plus fights featuring Ben Whittaker, Caroline Dubois, and Jeamie TKV.

We’ll have live updates and results in the stream below, starting at 3 pm ET with the fights streaming on Peacock in the U.S., and airing on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Main Card (Peacock, 2:00 pm ET)

  • Joshua Buatsi (17-0, 13 KO) vs Dan Azeez (20-0, 13 KO), light heavyweights, 12 rounds, for Azeez’s British and Commonwealth titles
  • Adam Azim (10-0, 7 KO) vs Enock Poulsen (14-0, 5 KO), super lightweights, 12 rounds, for Azim’s European title
  • Ben Whittaker (5-0, 4 KO) vs Khalid Graidia (10-135, 2 KO), light heavyweights, 8 rounds
  • Caroline Dubois (8-0, 5 KO) vs Miranda Reyes (7-1-1, 3 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Jeamie TKV (5-1, 3 KO) vs Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko (10-14-1, 7 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds

