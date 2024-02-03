Buatsi vs Azeez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez square off today in London, with two domestic light heavyweight titles and a key spot in the division on the line.

The undefeated fighters were meant to meet late in 2023, but injury postponed the bout, and we’ve got it today from OVO Arena Wembley. On the undercard, Adam Azim returns to defend his light heavyweight title, plus fights featuring Ben Whittaker, Caroline Dubois, and Jeamie TKV.

We’ll have live updates and results in the stream below, starting at 3 pm ET with the fights streaming on Peacock in the U.S., and airing on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Main Card (Peacock, 2:00 pm ET)