Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk rescheduled for May 18

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will now fight in May.

By Scott Christ
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will now fight in May
Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk already have a new date for their fight, as the two will meet on May 18 in Riyadh.

The news comes a day after their Feb. 17 date was postponed due to a cut Fury suffered in training.

Turki Alalshikh announced the news today on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

Both fighters were on the show and said they have agreed to the date.

Alalshikh also guaranteed that the fight will happen on May 18, due to the IBF deadline for the bout to happen — which is kind of pointless, because the winner is going to have to vacate that belt anyway. If for any reason someone pulls out of the May 18 date, the other fighter will get $10 million, and some other “big” fight will still happen.

The good news is this is a quick turnaround on the news, and obviously this is the fight everyone wants with these two, and it’s going to happen. The other chips will fall where they may.

