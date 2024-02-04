How to watch Teofimo vs Jamaine Ortiz, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for February 6-10, 2024

Highlights!

Teofimo Lopez returns to face Jamaine Ortiz in a THURSDAY BOXING THURSDAY main event, on Thursday!

returns to face in a THURSDAY BOXING THURSDAY main event, on Thursday! Otherwise, kind of a short week, but there are two UK cards on Saturday! Hamzah Sheeraz faces Liam Williams , and Matchroom returns with Liam Dillon vs Reece Bellotti !

faces , and Matchroom returns with vs ! There are other things I wouldn’t really call “highlights.”

Tuesday, Feb. 6

ESPN+ and Social Media, 3:00 pm ET, Lopez vs Ortiz press conference.

TrillerTV, 8:00 pm ET, Country Box: Where Music Meets Boxing. Even with low overhead and all that I would have bet you a toe that there was no way this lasts as long as it has, so I would be down a toe at this point. It’s free on TrillerTV, no subscription or PPV or anything.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

ESPN+ and Social Media, 3:00 pm ET, Lopez vs Ortiz weigh-in.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Valdez vs Wilson press conference. Just making official Top Rank’s March 29 card on a week where there are some eyes on Top Rank boxing.

Thursday, Feb. 8

ESPN+, 6:15 pm ET, Lopez vs Ortiz prelims. Your usual parade of Top Rank guys: Adullah Mason, Charlie Sheehy, Javier Martinez, some others.

ESPN and ESPN+, 10:30 pm ET, Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz. Guessing with the late start this is just the main event and Keyshawn Davis vs Jose Pedraza, which is a good matchup for where Davis is, particularly coming off of a kinda shaky performance. The main event is Teofimo back in action against a guy who can fight, but if Teofimo is on form, Teofimo should win pretty handily. That’s what Teofimo would tell you about Teofimo, and I agree with Teofimo. BLH will have live updates and results.

Saturday, Feb. 10

TrillerTV PPV, 2:30 am ET, Johan Linde vs Michael Koko. Fights from Australia. 15 bucks.

ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET, Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams. HEY! A Queensberry card on ESPN+ again. Most of this is your standard Queensberry fare, but the main event is a decent one on paper, Sheeraz a hopeful, rising contender against Williams, a tough old dog (he is 31, he’s not that old) and what should be Sheeraza’s best test to date. BLH will have live updates and results.

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Liam Dillon vs Reece Bellotti. This is branded as a “NXTGEN” Matchroom card, so that concept is getting a little late period ShoBox-y. But this is a solid matchup, too, for Dillon’s British title and Bellotti’s Commonwealth title at 130 lbs. Shannon Ryan and Emma Dolan will also fight for the British and Commonwealth belts at 115. We’ll just do sort of ramshackle watchalong coverage for this and the Sheeraz vs Williams card. BLH will have live updates and results.