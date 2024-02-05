 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Shigeoka brothers set for March 31st title defenses

Yudai Shigeoka faces Melvin Jerusalem and Ginjiro Shigeoka meets ArAr Andales

By Patrick Stumberg
/ new
OLY 2020-JAPAN-BOX Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images
Patrick Stumberg is a freelance writer for SB Nation, first joining the network in 2011 before linking up with Bad Left Hook in 2015.

After claiming world titles on the same card last October, undefeated minimumweight champions Yudai and Ginjiro Shigeoka are set to once again share a show. ABEMA-TV announced via press conference yesterday evening that Yudai will defend his WBC belt against Melvin Jerusalem and Ginjiro will defend his IBF belt against ArAr Andales.

As they’re collaborating with Matchroom Boxing, early birds and those among you with broken sleep schedules can enjoy the action on DAZN.

Yudai (8-0, 5 KO), last seen snapping Panya Pradabsri’s 22-fight winning streak, has what looks like the tougher assignment. Jersualem (21-3, 12 KO) demolished Masataka Taniguchi for the WBO belt two Januarys ago, and though he fell to Oscar Collazo in his first defense, he’s still among the best at 105.

Countryman Andales (14-2-3, 6 KO) doesn’t have quite the same pedigree, having somehow gone to draws in three of his last four fights. The last two came due to headbutts, including one against Wilfredo Mendez last October, so Ginjiro (10-0, 8 KO) will need to watch his noggin.

A win here could propel either brother towards a unification fight with Collazo, who graced the DAZN airwaves less than two weeks ago in his wipeout of Reyneris Gutierrez.

The evening’s other featured attraction sees featherweight contender Tomoki Kameda attempt to avenge his upset loss to Lerato Dlamini, while the Matchroom collab shows itself in a middleweight Prizefighter tourney. The opening matchups are Riku Kunimoto vs. Eiki Kani, Ainiwaer Yilixiati vs. Kieron Conway, Aaron McKenna vs. Jeovanny Estela, and Mark Dickinson vs. Anauel Ngamissengue.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook