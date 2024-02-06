Fury vs Usyk rescheduled, Beterbiev vs Bivol official, Teofimo returns: Boxing podcast for Feb. 6, 2024

It’s another week, and here we are!
- First Half: Fury vs Usyk rescheduled, Beterbiev vs Bivol signed! Is Saudi Arabia taking over boxing for real? PLUS: Another Takeover, Teofimo Lopez, returns to action this week, and a bit of action from England!
- Intermission: A nightmare hypothetical and discussion of the accidental (?) nudity in the 1992 film Captain Ron!
- Second Half: Joshua Buatsi is making his move at 175, and Conor Benn is doing something or other down close to 147. PLUS: Thurman vs Tszyu catchweight, Jake Paul’s new typecasting of opponents, Estrada vs Valle official, Shakur Stevenson’s retirement no one believes is real, Emanuel Navarrete going to 135!
If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano
Loading comments...