‘Just don’t bite the bullet’: Hear exchange between Teofimo Lopez and Keyshawn Davis during final press conference

Ahead of tomorrow night’s Top Rank show headlined by Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz, all the fighters on the card were on hand for a final press conference yesterday. And during the press event Lopez was sitting next to Keyshawn Davis, who confronted him about a recent interview Lopez had done where he took some stray shots at Davis.

“What made you mention my name during that interview?” Davis asked Lopez. “Just a question.”

“You said Crawford would beat me,” Lopez responded.

“It’s just an opinion,” Davis said.

“I don’t like it,” Lopez replied. “I hope you respect that part. I’m not saying Pedraza is going to beat you.”

“‘Cause you know that’s not going to happen,” said Davis.

“I don’t know. Maybe he can,” Lopez said in return.

“Everybody can when you step in that ring,” Davis would then say, with Lopez nodding in agreement.

“Just don’t bite the bullet,” Lopez said.

“Teo, I never disrespected you, right? I took that as disrespect, what you said.” Davis would tell Lopez. “They didn’t even mention my name when you brought it up.”

“You know, a lot of times they mix my words up,” Lopez responded.

“I seen the video,” Davis quickly replied.

“You did? Well, I didn’t mean to disrespect you brother,” Lopez said, extending his hand to Davis for a shake.

“Opinion to opinion, what’s only true is our sport,” Lopez would say as both fighters shared a chuckle.

Both fighters were then asked about their conversation on stage where Davis didn’t want to repeat exactly what was said (apparently unaware they were mic’d up the whole time anyway) but addressed the fact he felt some type of way about Lopez’s comments about him asking for a picture together.

You can watch the exchange along with more from the final press event in the video above.