Teofimo vs Ortiz: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Teofimo Lopez returns to action tonight, defending his WBO 140 lb title against Jamaine Ortiz in a special pre-Super Bowl Thursday night main event on ESPN.

Live coverage for the two main card fights will start at 10:30 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Along with the main event, we’ll see a lightweight bout between Keyshawn Davis and former two-division titlist Jose “Sniper” Pedraza.

Wil Esco will have the round by round, and we’ll be here with live highlights, results, and more in the stream below. Join us tonight!

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:30 pm ET)

Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KO) vs Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KO), super lightweights, 12 rounds, for Lopez’s WBO title

Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KO) vs Jose Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 pm ET)