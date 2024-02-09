Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia deal reportedly done for April 20

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia are reportedly set to meet on April 20, ESPN.com’s Mike Coppinger reports.

It’s not the first time that Haney and Garcia have negotiated or even been supposedly near a deal, but it is the first time that the deal has reportedly been fully in place.

Haney would defend the WBC super lightweight title against Garcia, who would be in his first world title fight, while it would be Haney’s ninth since 2019.

Talks for Haney (31-0, 15 KO) and Garcia (24-1, 20 KO) to meet have been off and on since December, following Garcia’s win over Oscar Duarte and Haney’s dominant victory over Regis Prograis on back-to-back Saturdays.

But Garcia ultimately tried instead to make a fight with Rolando Romero, who holds the WBA title. That effort failed, with Romero instead signing to fight Isaac Cruz in March.

With Garcia and Haney, both 25 years old, not seeming to have much for immediate money options otherwise, the two sides started talking again, and now we appear to have a fight, which will take place in Las Vegas.

This is, of course, not 100 percent official just yet, and until it is, as we’ve learned many times with Garcia in particular, you can’t count your chickens and all that. But this is a report that doesn’t come from Garcia’s social media, either, so that’s something.

Who wins Haney vs Garcia if and when we get it in April?