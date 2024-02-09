‘The fear is getting to you’: Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney get into shoving match during Super Bowl weekend

An upcoming 140lb fight between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia was formally announced today, and before the ink could even dry on the contracts both fighters nearly got into a brawl during a face to face meeting today in Las Vegas. Obviously the meeting between the two was staged to promote their April 20 fight, but things nearly spiraled out of control.

Things started with the fighters getting in each other’s faces and Garcia shouting about how Haney was getting pimped out by his father. That kicked off a shouting match between the fighters with Garcia repeatedly yelling ‘The fear is getting to you. Didn’t I tell you, you were going to feel fear you ain’t felt?’

At that point shoved Haney by his neck which prompted Haney reaching for Garcia before personal security stepped in between. That didn’t quite end things, however, as Garcia would continue to antagonize the Haney posse by pushing his security guard into the bunch.

That would appear to set off Bill Haney, who then tried to come forward only to be held back. You can catch the full video of the encounter in the clip above.