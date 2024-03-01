 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ryan Garcia leaks sparring footage between Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis

After a lot of talk about a past sparring session between Haney and Tank, Garcia puts up some video evidence.

By Wil Esco
Ryan Garcia releases footage of the much discussed sparring match between Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis.
As Ryan Garcia heads into a showdown with amateur rival Devin Haney on April 20th, a lot of the pre-fight trash talk has been around a past sparring session between Haney and Gervonta Davis — a subject that has popped up from time to time in various circles.

Garcia has insisted to the public that Floyd Mayweather had shown him a sparring tape of Davis supposedly handling Haney, and last night Garcia posted some video of that session in order to both prove his point and get under the skin of Haney, also posting this message on X.

Of course with the release of the footage, which is generally considered to be a taboo move in boxing circles, a lot of fighters have chimed in to either clown Haney or pursue their own agenda for their own reasons.

Haney, for his part, responded online by pointing out that the video is an edited version while pointing out that Garcia took a knee for a full 10 count against Davis himself.

Needless to say, this latest move from Garcia will likely only heighten the attempts to antagonize one another leading into their scheduled fight.

