Ryan Garcia leaks sparring footage between Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis

As Ryan Garcia heads into a showdown with amateur rival Devin Haney on April 20th, a lot of the pre-fight trash talk has been around a past sparring session between Haney and Gervonta Davis — a subject that has popped up from time to time in various circles.

Garcia has insisted to the public that Floyd Mayweather had shown him a sparring tape of Davis supposedly handling Haney, and last night Garcia posted some video of that session in order to both prove his point and get under the skin of Haney, also posting this message on X.

There’s more to that tape, I’m really interested in the whole video. Plus In my opinion. Devin was 16-17 and tank was already developed and becoming a man.



I actually think Devin figured out a way to walk out with that money under dog house rules. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 1, 2024

Of course with the release of the footage, which is generally considered to be a taboo move in boxing circles, a lot of fighters have chimed in to either clown Haney or pursue their own agenda for their own reasons.

Never in my life have a took punishment like that by any fighter good lord https://t.co/5tj45Q3wju — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) March 1, 2024

Haney, for his part, responded online by pointing out that the video is an edited version while pointing out that Garcia took a knee for a full 10 count against Davis himself.

Never did they post a chopped up edited video.. 16 years old & in there holding my own. We bet AB pops & he honored it & paid! Ryan we watched u quit we are not the same & never will be tune in April 20th I’ll show it! — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) March 1, 2024

Needless to say, this latest move from Garcia will likely only heighten the attempts to antagonize one another leading into their scheduled fight.