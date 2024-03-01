 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Miserable old man’: Devin Haney sounds off on Floyd Mayweather for giving Ryan Garcia sparring footage

Devin Haney says Floyd Mayweather has been hating on him for a long time, and he’s only held his breath about it until now out of respect.

By Wil Esco
Devin Haney calls out Floyd Mayweather for supporting Ryan Garcia behind his back.
Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images
Devin Haney was pressed by media members a number of times over a supposed sparring tape Floyd Mayweather gave Ryan Garcia to watch on Haney, only to dismiss the idea that one of his mentors would resort to such an underhanded tactic. But when Ryan Garcia publicly released the footage taken at the Mayweather’s gym, it left no doubt about Garcia’s story that Mayweather was the sources of the footage.

So in response, Haney took to social media to call out Floyd Mayweather for being a longtime hater.

“Floyd been hating a long time,” Haney posted on X. “This ain’t just start. I held my tongue for years because I respect the greats of the sport. But dude is a bonafide hater, don’t wanna see nobody win if he not apart of it! I know he sent Ryan the sparring. I know he gave Ryan those ‘pimp’ comments to say. Miserable old man tried to stop the fight. Alhamdulillah I’m happy he revealed himself to the world.”

Haney is scheduled to face Garcia in an April 20 PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and appears to have even more motivation than ever to make Garcia eat his words, and perhaps even stick it to Floyd along the way.

